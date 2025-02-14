Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 64,248 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,248 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

