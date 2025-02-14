Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,021 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,226 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,796,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 874 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,863 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $531.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $488.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $524.58 and its 200-day moving average is $563.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.32.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

