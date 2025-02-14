Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $661,000 in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 21.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $16,638,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,604,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,944,159.76. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 11,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $1,240,884.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,244,504.74. This trade represents a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,162 shares of company stock worth $18,637,562. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $117.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.29. Elastic has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $136.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESTC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.35.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

