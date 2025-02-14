Life Planning Partners Inc Boosts Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 4,730.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713,486 shares during the quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $36,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUSB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 34,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 355,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2123 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

