Life Planning Partners Inc Makes New $5.49 Million Investment in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 114,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB opened at $47.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

