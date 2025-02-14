Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $1,865,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,687,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,991,070.46. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MGM Resorts International Stock Up 17.5 %
Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $40.38 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.
About MGM Resorts International
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
