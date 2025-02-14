Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $1,865,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,687,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,991,070.46. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MGM shares. Barclays increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGM

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 17.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $40.38 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.