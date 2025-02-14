Lundin Mining Q4 EPS Estimate Decreased by Ventum Cap Mkts

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst C. Mackay now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Lundin Mining stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

About Lundin Mining

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0647 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

