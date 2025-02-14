MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Upgraded at B. Riley

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

MarineMax Stock Down 2.5 %

MarineMax stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.31. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarineMax will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $125,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,642.80. The trade was a 14.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $124,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,668.06. This trade represents a 25.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MarineMax by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

