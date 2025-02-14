Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Dbs Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.72.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.