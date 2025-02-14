Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA) Short Interest Update

Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 396,800 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 530,200 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MURA. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Mural Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mural Oncology by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mural Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mural Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mural Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MURA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,209. Mural Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mural Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

