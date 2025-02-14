New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 55,596 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55,596 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in General Electric were worth $163,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 12.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $208.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.78. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $113.88 and a fifty-two week high of $211.42. The firm has a market cap of $223.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.73.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

