Newport Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Newport Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $672,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 23,857 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 312,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,828,000 after acquiring an additional 23,255 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $75.44 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

In other Unum Group news, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,051,079.50. This trade represents a 7.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $363,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,342.40. The trade was a 12.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,865 shares of company stock worth $6,315,082 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

