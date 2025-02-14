NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI) Short Interest Down 28.6% in January

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWTI traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $25.11. 8,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Company Profile

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

