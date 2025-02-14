Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 2,026 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Capri were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 382.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45,209 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 92,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 62,450 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $48,953,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 227,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 136,556 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $22.71 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Capri Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

