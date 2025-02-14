Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 161.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $333,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,760.60. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $40,142.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,864.24. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Old Republic International Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ORI opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.88. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $39.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

