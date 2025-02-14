Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Short Interest Down 24.7% in January

Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the January 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Oliveda International Price Performance

OTCMKTS OLVI opened at $1.24 on Friday. Oliveda International has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63.

About Oliveda International

