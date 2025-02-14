Orchid Island Capital Declares Dividend and Reveals RMBS Portfolio DetailsOn February 12, 2025, Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) unveiled in an 8-K filing that the Board of Directors declared a dividend for the month of February 2025 amounting

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Orchid Island Capital’s 8K filing here.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

