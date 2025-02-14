PayPay Securities Corp Takes $47,000 Position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU)

PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares makes up approximately 2.0% of PayPay Securities Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $557,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 6.2 %
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $86.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.69. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $146.87.
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
