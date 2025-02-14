Polymesh 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.48 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymesh has a total market cap of $97.50 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polymesh has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymesh alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96,596.92 or 0.99788321 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,176.59 or 0.99354101 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,133,566,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,133,265,615.788231 with 925,434,675.607213 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.18608232 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $4,441,004.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymesh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.