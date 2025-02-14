Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.
AIOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Powerfleet in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Powerfleet from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Powerfleet from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Powerfleet Stock Performance
Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Powerfleet will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Powerfleet news, insider Catherine J. Lewis sold 82,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $578,170.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,782.10. The trade was a 25.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Powerfleet
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIOT. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Powerfleet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Powerfleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Powerfleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Powerfleet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Powerfleet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.
Powerfleet Company Profile
PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.
