Quent Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,313 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in PVH by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PVH by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $336,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,366.50. This trade represents a 12.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PVH from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on PVH from $144.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

PVH Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.06. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $141.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.80.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.44. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.22%.

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.