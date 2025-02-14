QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) CFO Elias Nader Sells 2,843 Shares

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) CFO Elias Nader sold 2,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $19,190.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,785 shares in the company, valued at $423,798.75. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Elias Nader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Elias Nader sold 8,711 shares of QuickLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $64,374.29.

QuickLogic Stock Up 2.3 %

QuickLogic stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $106.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 1.39. QuickLogic Co. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Institutional Trading of QuickLogic

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 15.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,774 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 5,067.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 31.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUIK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised QuickLogic to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.60 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of QuickLogic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.53.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

