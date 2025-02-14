Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 20 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $612.67 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $495.94 and a 52 week high of $613.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $600.63 and its 200 day moving average is $582.36. The company has a market cap of $528.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

