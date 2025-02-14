Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,782,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 101,184 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $93,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Realty Income by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $896,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,028,000 after acquiring an additional 463,286 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,921,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,937,000 after acquiring an additional 74,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 301.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. UBS Group reduced their price target on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.