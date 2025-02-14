Robert I. Kauffman Sells 3,541 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $35,728.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,303,181 shares in the company, valued at $43,419,096.29. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hagerty Stock Performance

HGTY stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. Hagerty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hagerty by 25,769.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hagerty by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hagerty by 178.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

