Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Down 14.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) fell 14.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 125,745,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 52,680,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Stock Down 14.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of £3.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.

About Rockfire Resources

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

