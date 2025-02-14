Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Down 14.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) fell 14.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 125,745,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 52,680,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Stock Down 14.5 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of £3.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.
About Rockfire Resources
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
