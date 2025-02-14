Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $144.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $81.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $72.21 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.31.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296 in the last three months. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 282,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after purchasing an additional 16,144 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 374.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 290,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,133,000 after buying an additional 229,196 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 143,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,809,000 after acquiring an additional 114,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

