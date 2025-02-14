Savant Capital LLC Acquires 14,930 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 106.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $48,527,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 461.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,205,000 after buying an additional 502,695 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $28,116,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $22,477,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 533.7% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 330,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,264,000 after buying an additional 278,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $64.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.74. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.63 and a twelve month high of $94.85.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

