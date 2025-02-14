SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.56.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on S shares. Wedbush raised SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,534,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,541 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 190,362 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 715.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,794,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
S opened at $24.97 on Friday. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
