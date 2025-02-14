ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 499,668.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,268,731,000 after buying an additional 4,771,830 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 89,137.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,739 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ServiceNow by 216.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,206,178,000 after acquiring an additional 935,848 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ServiceNow by 24.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,834,797,000 after acquiring an additional 615,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,302,000 after purchasing an additional 502,845 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp cut shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,129.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.46, for a total transaction of $419,340.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,828.12. This trade represents a 23.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total transaction of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,953.65. The trade was a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,257 shares of company stock worth $23,579,376 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $989.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,075.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $969.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

