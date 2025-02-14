Short Interest in AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Expands By 132.6%

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,900 shares, an increase of 132.6% from the January 15th total of 258,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.3 days.

AIB Group Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS AIBRF opened at $6.20 on Friday. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

