Short Interest in AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Expands By 132.6%

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,900 shares, an increase of 132.6% from the January 15th total of 258,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.3 days.
AIB Group Stock Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS AIBRF opened at $6.20 on Friday. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64.
AIB Group Company Profile
