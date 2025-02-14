Short Interest in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW) Rises By 755.3%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 755.3% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Down 0.3 %
DJTWW stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.63. 13,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,250. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79. Trump Media & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $44.83.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.