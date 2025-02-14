Short Interest in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW) Rises By 755.3%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 755.3% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DJTWW stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.63. 13,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,250. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79. Trump Media & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $44.83.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

