Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

Sonoco Products has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Sonoco Products has a payout ratio of 31.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of SON stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.36. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $61.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average is $51.23.

In other news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $191,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,316.75. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

