Sovran Advisors LLC Invests $270,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,895 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 254.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $20.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.93%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

