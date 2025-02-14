Squire Investment Management Company LLC Grows Stock Position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000.

Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $50.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.1892 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

