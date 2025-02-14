Squire Investment Management Company LLC Has $944,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $109.01 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

