Stifel Nicolaus Cuts 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target to $18.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TXG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Saturday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXG

10x Genomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $11.94 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. Analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 451.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 424.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 1,108.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.