Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 289 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Blackstone by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blackstone from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $192.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $160.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.82 and a one year high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.14.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.77%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

