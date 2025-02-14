Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG opened at $145.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.96. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $109.63 and a 52-week high of $146.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

