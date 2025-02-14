Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,829,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,744,000 after purchasing an additional 49,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,401,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,825,000 after buying an additional 877,345 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,384,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,982,000 after buying an additional 1,882,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,951,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,869,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,954,000 after acquiring an additional 663,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $114,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,536,332.10. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $86,126.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,290.99. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,712 shares of company stock valued at $317,644. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.45 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.92%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

