Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Invests $44,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,484,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,945 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,285,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,048,000 after buying an additional 618,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,514,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,180,000 after buying an additional 196,100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 21,015.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,654,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,571,000 after acquiring an additional 122,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $25.00 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 137.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

