Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 14,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 38,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 49,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $492,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 879,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,049,685.68. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,100 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $31.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 98.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

