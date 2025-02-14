The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $166.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $148.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LYV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.60.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $152.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 162.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.80. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $86.81 and a 1-year high of $152.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,650,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,177,000 after purchasing an additional 44,703 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,302,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,635,000 after purchasing an additional 105,648 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,693,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,107,000 after purchasing an additional 108,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

