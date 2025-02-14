The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,529.10. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $109.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.67. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

