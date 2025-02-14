Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Evercore ISI

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 89.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Travere Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,437 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $47,424.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,488.20. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 12,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $221,247.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,164.10. This represents a 18.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,425 shares of company stock worth $4,674,259. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 859.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 158.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

