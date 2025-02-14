TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 223,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,477 shares during the period. Celldex Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.9% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 29,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 119,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $23.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $53.18.

CLDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

