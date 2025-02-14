V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 899 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $168.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.75.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 37.66%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 4,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $688,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,501,465.60. This represents a 6.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $932,480.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at $24,986,080. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,358 shares of company stock worth $5,535,650 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

