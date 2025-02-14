Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is E L Financial Corp Ltd’s Largest Position

E L Financial Corp Ltd reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,653,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 100.0% of E L Financial Corp Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. E L Financial Corp Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $890,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,424,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,735,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $560.67 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.60 and a 12 month high of $561.66. The company has a market cap of $507.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.76.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
