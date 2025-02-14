Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Finally, Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $301.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $302.95. The company has a market cap of $452.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

