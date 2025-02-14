Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $35.98.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised Vishay Precision Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $28.50 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Vishay Precision Group

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.